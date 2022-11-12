Agfa-Gevaert (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Shares Down 3.2%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.85 and last traded at 2.85. Approximately 34,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,820% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.95.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.01.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.