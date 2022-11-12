Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 622,900 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Agrify to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Agrify from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify Stock Up 25.2 %

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.38. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative net margin of 145.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -16.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agrify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agrify by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agrify by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 47.7% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agrify

(Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.