Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Air T Trading Down 0.1 %

AIRTP stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

