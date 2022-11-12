Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Airgain Stock Performance
Airgain stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
