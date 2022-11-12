Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.