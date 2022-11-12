Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.70 million-$21.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 million.

Airgain Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Airgain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

