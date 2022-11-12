Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.42, for a total value of C$1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,724,828.83.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$1,102,550.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00.

TSE:AGI opened at C$11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.23.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

