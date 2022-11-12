Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christine Barwell Sells 3,166 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72.
Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AGI stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.77. The company had a trading volume of 706,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.93.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
