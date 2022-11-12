Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 19.3 %

AQN stock opened at C$12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$12.27 and a 1-year high of C$20.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$796.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$778.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

