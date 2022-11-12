Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,959,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Alight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

