Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,814,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,612 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,135,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

