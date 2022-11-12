ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded ALK-Abelló A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ALK-Abelló A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a 160.00 price target for the company.

Get ALK-Abelló A/S alerts:

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Down 8.2 %

OTC:AKBLF opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $512.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.