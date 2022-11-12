Alkaline Water (WTER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. On average, analysts expect Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alkaline Water Stock Up 8.3 %

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

