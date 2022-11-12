ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $60.69 on Friday. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

