ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $60.69 on Friday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

