Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of LNT opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

