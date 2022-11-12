Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given New €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($250.00) to €245.00 ($245.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($214.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.00.
Allianz Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
