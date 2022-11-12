Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Healthcare Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

