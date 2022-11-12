Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561,475 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Alpha Star Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.