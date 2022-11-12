Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

