Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $95.82. 1,040,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

