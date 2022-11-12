Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,954,888. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

