Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

