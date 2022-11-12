Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in October

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

