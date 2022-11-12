Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in October

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.
About Alps Alpine
