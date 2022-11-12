Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Amy Messano Sells 363 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CMO Amy Messano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $16,665.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,276.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

