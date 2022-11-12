Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 435.2% from the October 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CYTO opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $66.60.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.