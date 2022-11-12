Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$65.90.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$54.49 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$41.27 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.03.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

