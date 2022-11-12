Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

