Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMED traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.78. 468,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,143. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 44.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.