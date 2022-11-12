AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
AMERCO Price Performance
Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 1,161,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. AMERCO has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $757.38.
AMERCO Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.
Institutional Trading of AMERCO
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Further Reading
