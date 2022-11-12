AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $52.89. 1,161,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. AMERCO has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $757.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 262,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

