Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 1,479,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,802. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.