American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.60.

AEP traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. 3,966,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

