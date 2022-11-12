American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.4 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

