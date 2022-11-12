American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,747. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,646,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

