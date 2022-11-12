American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 1,900.7% in October

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 1,900.7% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Premium Mining Price Performance

HIPH stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

American Premium Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

