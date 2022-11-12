American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 1,900.7% in October

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 1,900.7% from the October 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Premium Mining Price Performance
HIPH stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Premium Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
American Premium Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Mining (HIPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.