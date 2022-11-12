Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE COLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $663,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

