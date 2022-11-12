Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE COLD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51.
Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.
Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust
In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $663,000.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
