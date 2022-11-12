Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.16. 1,073,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.97. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

