Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.25-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.14 billion.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 230,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

