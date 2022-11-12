AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Update

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.25 on Friday. AMMO has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.