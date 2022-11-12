Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 19.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares rose 19.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 611,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,268,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Amyris Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,569. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

