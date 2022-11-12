Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$27.42

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.73. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.