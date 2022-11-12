Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,808.75

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,808.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($36.85) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $41.45.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

