Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) PT at $72.82

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

CLR opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 509.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.