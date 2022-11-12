Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Target Price at GBX 2,940

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,940 ($33.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($38.69) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($37.88) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Diploma alerts:

Insider Activity at Diploma

In other news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($29.66) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($74,150.83).

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma Company Profile

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,784 ($32.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,718.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,452.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,492.72. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($40.35).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.