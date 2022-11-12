Analysts Set Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target at $265.40

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETTYF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

