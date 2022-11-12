Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $198.68

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.68.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

