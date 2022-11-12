Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $14.88

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

RWAY opened at $12.00 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.29 million and a PE ratio of 14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 173.50%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

