Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (AGO, ALE, AMRK, APPF, ARGO, ATVI, AZN, BCC, BLFS, BPOP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 11th:
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
