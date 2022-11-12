Analysts’ Upgrades for November 11th (AGO, ALE, AMRK, APPF, ARGO, ATVI, AZN, BCC, BLFS, BPOP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 11th:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Assured Guaranty Ltd alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.