Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Patrizia (PTZIF)

Patrizia (OTCMKTS: PTZIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2022 – Patrizia had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €21.80 ($21.80) to €14.00 ($14.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Patrizia was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2022 – Patrizia was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating. They now have a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Patrizia had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.00) to €14.50 ($14.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patrizia Price Performance

Patrizia stock remained flat at $11.33 during midday trading on Friday. Patrizia Se has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.