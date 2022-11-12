Analyzing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -2.85% 2.21% 0.67% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taseko Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.09 $29.10 million ($0.03) -44.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

