Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
OTC ANPMF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.58. Andean Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 1.83.
About Andean Precious Metals
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.