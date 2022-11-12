Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

OTC ANPMF traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.58. Andean Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 1.83.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

